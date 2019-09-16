BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will host a public information meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.

The meeting will discuss the proposed 12th Street Northwest area Neighborhood Housing Improvement Project. The city intends to apply for funding from the Minnesota Department of

Employment and Economic Development to provide deferred payment loans to income eligible

households for housing rehabilitation.

In order to develop a competitive application, the city needs to document the level of need for program funds and the level of interest among neighborhood residents. A pre-application form has been created for this purpose. Staff will be available to help residents complete the pre-application form. Those households who submit a completed pre-application will be given priority for funding should the city receive grant funds.