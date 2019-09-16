BEMIDJI -- Adventures in Lifelong Learning will hold “Bog Discovery: Medicinal Plants” with Christa Drake, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. Refreshments at 9:30 a.m., presentation from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Q&A time from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Attendees can discover the numerous medicinal plants that grow in the bog at Lake Bemidji State Park as well as their traditional Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) uses and names. This presentation will also include the history of how this information was collected and recorded over a century ago and a chance to try some Labrador tea, a release said. For more information, call (218) 444-7091 or (218) 760-5281.