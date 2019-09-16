BEMIDJI -- Harmony Co-op will begin their fall series of education classes at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the community kitchen, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.
The class will be on jambalaya and Creole food taught by local chef and caterer Malisa vanMaasdam. Participants will learn how to make jambalaya, a traditional and versatile Creole dish, as well as a roux and other cooking tips. The class will cost $15 and pre-registration is required either in store or online at http://harmonyfoods.coop/classes-events.