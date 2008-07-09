10 years ago

September 13, 2009 -- Bemidji Middle School teachers Amy Aalgaard and Amy Skala took part in a summer institute teaching program on how to make science more culturally and regionally relevant to Native American students. The program was funded through a three-year grant from the Minnesota Dept. of Education and the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.

25 years ago

September 13, 1994 -- Lake View Liquors, the new municipal liquor store, is open now open. On hand to flip the switch for the opening were; City Manager Phil Shealy, Mayor Doug Peterson, City Councilors Rosemary Given Amble and Gordon Oberg, City Finance Director Dale Page, Terry Diffley, the store supervisor and Dan Bahr, the store superintendent.

50 years ago

September 13, 1969 -- A report came into the Sheriff’s Office of a UFO sighted about eight miles from Bemidji on the old Cass Lake Highway. The object was red, changed color and bobbed up and down. Three deputies went to the scene and observed the object. They also reported that it moved erratically through the sky. They did not come up with any conclusions.

100 years ago

September 13, 1919 -- Bemidji's business district will close and everybody will attend the Beltrami county fair, that day being "Bemidji Day." This is announced by C. A. Huffman, chairman of the retail merchants' section of the Bemidji & Commerce Association. The program on "Bemidji will be varied and the exhibits looking their best. Bemidji should make it a "big day."