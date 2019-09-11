BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host a bus trip to the Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The tour bus will leave from Bagley at 8 a.m. and return around 6 p.m. Cost of the day-long trip is $55, which includes all tickets, bus and lunch.

Charles “Lucky Lindy” Lindbergh is best known as an international hero for completing the first solo, nonstop flight between New York City and Paris. Lucky Lindy’s legend began at his childhood home in Little Falls, Minn.

Participants will learn about his world-changing life through museum exhibits, events and guided tours through the house. They will also get a close-up look at the life of Charles Lindbergh, view model planes, historic flight footage, interactive exhibits, and even take a simulated test drive of the Spirit of St. Louis. Participants will tour his boyhood home, a 1906 house furnished with original Lindbergh family objects -- including the piano that survived a fire and many other personal items, a release said.

RSVP by Monday, Sept. 16. Send a check, payable to NELL, to NELL Trip: P.O. Box 585, Bagley, MN 56621. Include address and email so trip details can be sent to you.