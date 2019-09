BEMIDJI -- The REACH family and friends support group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh St. SE.

The topic will be“Local Payee Services and Guardianship Services for Adults with Mental Illness.” Meetings are free and confidential.

To find out more about REACH call Hope House at (218) 444-6748.