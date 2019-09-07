BEMIDJI -- The second day of the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association's 9th annual UKC licensed all breed dog show was Saturday in the commercial building at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

Officials said about 125 dogs were competing for Best in Show on Saturday. The show will continue at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.

Food and beverages will be provided by a local vendor, with Twin Cities-based artist Tony LaMotte of YNot Art, making an appearance to do artwork for any interested spectator and exhibitor.

This event is free to all spectators, and offers an opportunity to talk to breed experts about a wide variety of topics, ranging from training, grooming and the right breed for a specific lifestyle, a release said.

Spectators are asked to please leave their own pets at home as club rules state that dogs not entered may not be at the show.

For more information, contact Kathy Lamping at (218) 760-3763 or the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association by visiting www.pbdta.com.