PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will present Sarah Priest with the topic of “Census” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Park Theatre, 107 Main Ave. S. Priest is a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau-Chicago Region. She will share highlights of the 2020 Census preparation.
The program is open to the public free of charge and is handicap accessible. A local Complete Count Committee will share informational flyers and applications for persons wishing to assist in ensuring a complete census count for Hubbard County.