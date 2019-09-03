BEMIDJI -- Storytime at the Carnegie, a free program for preschool children, will run every Monday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., beginning Monday, Sept 9, at the newly renovated historic Carnegie Library.

Storytime was created thanks to a donation from the Herbert and Vivian Olson Children’s Reading Program, in support of early childhood education and children’s literacy. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Carnegie and the City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, a release said.