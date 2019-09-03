BEMIDJI -- Storytime at the Carnegie, a free program for preschool children, will run every Monday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., beginning Monday, Sept 9, at the newly renovated historic Carnegie Library.
Storytime was created thanks to a donation from the Herbert and Vivian Olson Children’s Reading Program, in support of early childhood education and children’s literacy. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Carnegie and the City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, a release said.
Storytime initially will be a weekly program for preschool age children. The Friends of the Carnegie plan to expand the program to include sessions for older children, and special events such as poetry reading and writing, craft projects and readings by local authors, the release said. For more information or to volunteer, call Deb at (218) 766-1470, visit www.FriendsoftheCarnegie.org, or find them on Facebook.