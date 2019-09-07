CASS LAKE -- The Boys and Girls Club of the Leech Lake Area will hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, in the grassy area south of the old high school, 208 Central Ave., in Cass Lake.

Dignitaries and founders will speak about the founding of the club and reminiscing on what it took to establish this first club in the region, and what the future may hold, a release said.

There will be an art fair, food vendors, a Cass Lake-Bena Drum and Dance troupe demo, children’s games, a living sculpture tour, kickball, and an outdoor showing of the movie “Coco” will begin at dusk. Free ice cream sundaes and food vendors will be available on site for supper.

A free-will offering will be accepted to continue the work of the BGCLL and raffle drawing for those who sign up for payroll deductions.