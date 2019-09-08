BEMIDJI -- Minnesota Public Radio’s will hold a "Conversations on the Creative Economy," event to highlight the region’s most intriguing and inspiring stories of entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity, especially among Native business owners, on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N.
There will be a reception and taco bar from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a recorded program, and a post-reception and networking at 7 p.m. The event is free, with pre-registration, visit www.mprnews.org/creativeeconomy to register.
The host will be Chris Farrell leading a panel discussion with prominent Native entrepreneurs about how they are building their businesses, and how tribal ties, culture and tradition play into their work, a release said.
Farrell is senior economics contributor at "Marketplace," American Public Media’s nationally syndicated public radio business and economic programs. He is the economics commentator for Minnesota Public Radio and host of its series, "Conversations on the Creative Economy." An award-winning journalist, Farrell is a columnist for Next Avenue and the Star Tribune. He has written for Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Times, Kiplinger’s and other publications. His most recent book is "Purpose and a Paycheck: Finding Meaning, Money, and Happiness in the Second Half of Life," a release said.
He will hold an in-depth conversation with the guests and panelists in front of a live audience. The discussion will be broadcast on MPR News shortly afterward.
Panel guests include:
- Sarah Agaton Howes is an Anishinaabe artist, teacher, community organizer, and owner of House of Howes--a business for custom made beadwork and regalia. She is from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in Minnesota.
- Michael Laverdure is a registered architect, is a partner at DSGW Architects and President of the Native American owned planning firm, the First American Design Studio. He is a citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.
- Veronica Veaux is an Assistant Professor of Business Administration - Entrepreneurship at Bemidji State University and is co-owner of DomiNative Development, a company devoted to advancing multi-sport competitiveness, especially among diverse, underrepresented populations. She is citizen of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
- Madonna Yawakie co-founded TICOM to provide telecommunication engineering and consulting services to Tribal Nations. She is a citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.