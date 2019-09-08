BEMIDJI -- Minnesota Public Radio’s will hold a "Conversations on the Creative Economy," event to highlight the region’s most intriguing and inspiring stories of entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity, especially among Native business owners, on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N.

There will be a reception and taco bar from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a recorded program, and a post-reception and networking at 7 p.m. The event is free, with pre-registration, visit www.mprnews.org/creativeeconomy to register.

The host will be Chris Farrell leading a panel discussion with prominent Native entrepreneurs about how they are building their businesses, and how tribal ties, culture and tradition play into their work, a release said.

Farrell is senior economics contributor at "Marketplace," American Public Media’s nationally syndicated public radio business and economic programs. He is the economics commentator for Minnesota Public Radio and host of its series, "Conversations on the Creative Economy." An award-winning journalist, Farrell is a columnist for Next Avenue and the Star Tribune. He has written for Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Times, Kiplinger’s and other publications. His most recent book is "Purpose and a Paycheck: Finding Meaning, Money, and Happiness in the Second Half of Life," a release said.

He will hold an in-depth conversation with the guests and panelists in front of a live audience. The discussion will be broadcast on MPR News shortly afterward.

Panel guests include: