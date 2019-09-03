10 years ago

September 6, 2009 -- Jordan Baker, a 2008 graduate of Bemidji State University, found work in his hometown at Bemidji’s EXB Solutions. Larry Young, executive director of the Bemidji based Joint Economic Development Commission, actively seeks BSU graduates and young talent to settle in the community. He received a grant from the Neilson Foundation for that very purpose.

25 years ago

September 6, 1994 -- 13-members of the Missionaries to America African Choir Team, which represents seven African countries, performed spiritual hymns in several different languages to more than 50 Beltrami County Nursing Home residents who were gathered to hear a message of hope and peace as part of the choir's four-day Bemidji area tour.

50 years ago

September 6, 1969 -- City Fire Marshal Jerry Moen reported that nearly 170 homes have been inspected since the Bemidji Housing Code passed. Moen pointed out that most of the homes inspected have been rooming houses which are associated with rentals to Bemidji State College students. The inspections of the rooming houses have been in conjunction with the college.

100 years ago

September 6, 1919 -- Attracting considerable attention in Bemidji is the big battleship gray Packard, rebuilt and arranged for regular home quarters at a cost of about $6,000, in which B. F. Myerson of St. Louis is taking a long tour for the benefit of his health. They are enroute to the northwest coast cities and will ship the car to the Hawaiian islands for a sightseeing tour.



