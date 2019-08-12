BEMIDJI -- Forty-four years ago, Jean Castle helped organize the first North Country Arts & Crafts Workshop in the Bemidji area. There were similar events being held in the southern part of the state, but the University of Minnesota Extension Service wanted to get one going up north.

Castle was an Extension home economist for Beltrami County at the time. Little did she know that 44 years later she would still be working on one of the area’s most popular events.

This year’s North Country Arts & Crafts Workshop will be held Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 10-12 at Lesnoe Ozero, the Russian Village of Concordia Language Villages located on the north shore of Turtle River Lake.

“We get our evaluations back each year,” Castle said, “and they all say ‘don’t ever quit.’ We have many people come back every year. It’s like family.”

Thirty-five workshops will be offered over the three-day event. Participants can choose to attend one, two or all three days.

Instructors come from near and far to teach classes such as painting, embroidery, basket weaving, stenciling, carving, quilting, woodburning, macrame and flute making.

“Teachers worked for years for peanuts,” Castle said. “Some of them said ‘it’s so much fun you don’t even have to pay me anything.’ I said ‘we have to treat everybody the same; you have to take it.’ We’ve had private donations from people to foster special programs. We finally do pay a little more now. We manage our money very well.”

In the late 1970s, the Extension Service planned to end the workshops. “They were cutting back, and the administration at the time decided that arts and crafts were not important,” Castle said.

Instead, Castle went to work to save the program. She created a draft for a nonprofit organization, and the Minnesota Secretary of State approved North Country Arts & Crafts Workshop, Inc., as an independent nonprofit.

A board of directors was created with members from outside the Extension Service, and to this day Castle serves as chairman of the organization, with Carol Iverson serving as treasurer. While Castle works with publicity and with the instructors, Iverson handles much of the on-site logistics such as registrations, meals and housing. Concordia chefs prepare meals for the workshop.

Iverson has also been an instructor over her more than 30 years working with the event. She started at the workshop many years ago when she owned the Hobby Hutch store in the Paul Bunyan Mall, teaching mini craft sessions in the evenings.

Castle said ethnic craft classes are among the most popular. “We’re having Scandinavian bentwood boxes this year,” she said. “We have that almost every year. We’ve had in the past native style split cedar flutes, rosemaling, and painting classes are all very popular.”

Instructors like Bemidji area artists Maureen O’Brien and Mary Morton have been teaching at the workshop for many years. While most of the participants are women, “we try to have classes that attract men,” Castle said. “One year we had fly tying, and the class filled up with women. They all wanted to do it.” But she said a lot of men do attend the workshop, which this year has drawn about 105 people.

“We have people who plan their vacations so they can come to the workshop,” Castle said. “We let everyone know the dates a year ahead of time.”