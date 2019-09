BEMIDJI -- Fall morning yoga with Leanne Frost will be held from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 11-25, at the Carnegie Public Library, 101 Fifth St. NW.

The class is open to all levels as Frost provides modifications to make it more or less challenging. This class will be focused on mindful movement, relaxation and fun, a release said. The cost is $25 for all three weeks or $10 per drop in. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.