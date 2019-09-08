The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe recently received a $5,000 grant from Orton Oil Company and Cenex to recognize their powwow celebrations.

The funds will support a pavilion at the powwow fairgrounds, which will be used for a variety of events, such as family picnics, the moccasin game and powwows, a release said.

“Orton Oil Company is proud to celebrate traditions that make our town unique,” Frank Orton, general manager of Orton Oil Company, said in the release. “Here in Cass Lake, we celebrate the traditions that the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe bring to our community and it’s exciting that the Cenex gift will help support celebrations for years to come.”

The donation was made possible through a grant program that encourages local Cenex stores to share stories about what makes their communities unique. In total, more than $100,000 will be given back to Cenex communities this year, the release said.