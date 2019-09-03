BEMIDJI -- Allison Snopek-Barta will be the featured speaker at the Celebrating our Pollinators event from 1 to 3 on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Cameron Park, 2609 Birchmont Drive NE.

Snopek-Barta, a life-long advocate of pollinators, is now in the ninth year of a research project called "On the Hunt for the Northwoods Butterflies." This is a free family friendly event, there will be food, activities, giveaways and crafts.