10 years ago

September 4, 2009 -- The first day of high school is a day most freshmen do not choose to repeat. New lockers, schedules, teachers, hallways, even a new lunch table to sit at -- it’s a lot to handle for a new set of eyes. Bemidji High School staff hopes to prevent the “deer in the headlights” look on freshmen’s faces by letting upperclassmen lead the ninth grade orientation.

25 years ago

September 4, 1994 -- "Recycling is continuing as it has been -- on schedule, says Ken Glidden. After the city suggested that it assume the program, if Beltrami County would help pay for two $75,000 combination garbage/recycling trucks, county commissioners decided to keep the program and gave Glidden the authority to run the program, including public awareness efforts.

50 years ago

September 4, 1969 -- Headstart Workers from throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin met on the Bemidji State College campus to evaluate local programs and to find new tools and teaching methods. One of the highlights of the four-day gathering was a "cardboard workshop" designed to provide the Head Start teachers with new visual aids skills.

100 years ago

September 4, 1919 -- Federal Indian Officers Johnson and Hess assisted by Deputy Marshall Bradley made an auto trip to the Town of Northern, this side of Six Mile corners, and nabbed two booze stills located on a local farm. When the officers arrived the accused were in the house and didn't put up any resistance. Officers had been keeping tabs on the accused for a long time.