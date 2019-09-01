BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health is inviting the community to attend “When the Bough Breaks: the Psychiatry of Pregnancy Loss” Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, to learn about the psychiatric impact of losing a child during pregnancy.

Presented by Sanford OB/GYN, Dr. Johnna Nynas, the seminar will discuss the emotionally and physically painful experience of losing a child, and how a care team can help provide support during times of grief by providing patients with the tools necessary to be emotionally and physically ready to try again.

Nynas will provide an overview of common types of pregnancy loss, discuss the emotional and psychosocial impacts of pregnancy loss on patients and families and describe how the unmet emotional needs of families experiencing pregnancy loss can contribute to negative pregnancy outcomes in the future.

Nynas received her medical degree from the University of Minnesota in Duluth. She specializes in obstetrics and gynecology treating infertility, bladder pain and pregnancy loss at the Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic.