The Chamber has been exploring avenues to fund the replacement and expansion of the holiday lights that are put up each year in the city. The Chamber has been working to secure grant funding from the Beltrami County Development Fund, and a Beltrami Electric Cooperative Round-Up Fund, and local fund-raising to replace the decorations that were purchased in the late 1990s. The city works with Beltrami Electric each year to have the decorations put up and taken down and it has proven increasingly difficult to replace the old bulbs now that most lighting is LED.

The Chamber tried to secure the county grant back in 2016 and the request was denied. This year the Chamber was successful. In January, Beltrami Electric approved a $1,500 grant. The Beltrami County grant had already been approved for $4,750 on Dec. 17, 2018. Through additional fund-raising, they have now managed to secure the necessary amount to purchase the 30 LED Christmas lights from Temple Display, LTD., of Oswego, Ill., for just over $10,000. The decision was made to order now as the amount included a $2,500 discount if they had waited until September.

The new lights feature snowflakes rather than trees with the hope that they can illuminate the city byways throughout the winter, enhancing the natural beauty of the snowy months. Additionally, the LED cost savings — with the city footing the electric bill — makes it economically feasible to keep the new lights up for a longer season. The lights will be placed along Main Street, Summit Avenue and Frontage Road with two placed in the Blackduck Wayside Rest. There was discussion of placing them farther north on Main, but the project must be limited to light poles owned by the city and not county or Beltrami Electric poles. The hardware will now remain up throughout the year, so the hanging and removing of lights will involve labor only without electrical work after the first year.

Chamber business

In other business, the Chamber will be welcoming the Liquor Lodge in Turtle River as a new member, welcomed new owners Mark and Janine Farris from Eagle Ridge Resort, new business The Hungry Duck restaurant and recognized the All About You Salon and Tanning’s successful first year in business.

They approved a $900 bid to clean, color, paint and refinish the Chamber signage, noting that the three wooden signs have not been updated for many years, and discussed interest in adding Blackduck to the area’s music series in the summer.

A fun new project has kicked off with little Black Ducks available for purchase. Back in the early 1970s a local businessman coined the phrase, “Where the hell is Blackduck?” after returning from a winter getaway where the question just begged to be asked by every person to whom he introduced himself. That led to bumper stickers and t-shirts and — frankly — fewer people asking where the community is.

The Chamber is now inviting that duck to do the traveling itself, in the hands of members of the community. People can purchase one of the small black ducks with a note from the Chamber. The note invites you to take the duck with you wherever you go in your far-off travels and take a picture of the duck then post it to the Where the Hell is Blackduck Facebook page to let the world know just “where the hell” is the Black Duck now. Just go to “Where the Hell is Blackduck” on Facebook to post — ducks are available at City Hall and Northlander Gift for $5 each.