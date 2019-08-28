BEMIDJI-The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will not meet on Tuesday, Sept. 3, due to the Labor Day holiday. The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the conference room at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.
Presenting will be Anna Chock, a clinical supervisor of the Sanford Health PrimeWest Residential Support Center, which opened this past July. These educational meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Jim Aakhus at (218) 214-1681 or find "NAMI - Northwoods/Beltrami" on Facebook.