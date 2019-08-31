BEMIDJI -- The 3rd Annual United Way Trap Shooting Tournament, presented by Lazy Jacks, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Bemidji Trap and Skeet Club, 8257 Hwy 89 N.

Team registration starts at 3 p.m. followed by a safety meeting and the tournament starting at 4 p.m. Registration is five persons per team, and open to teams of students, adults and businesses. Participants under the age of 16 must be Firearm Certified.

Teams will be assigned a time and trap to shoot at the Friday before the event. Start times can be chosen by the team. Each team shoots two rounds of 25 clay pigeons and the top four scores on a team of five will be recorded for awards, a release said.

Registration includes range fees, ammunition, clays and a meal provided by Lazy Jacks. Participants must bring their own gun, and eye and ear protection.

After shooting, dinner will be served at Lazy Jack’s, followed by awards.

Winning categories include Individual High Gun by skill level: Novice, Intermediate, and Experienced; and Team High Score for first, second, and third place.