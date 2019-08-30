BEMIDJI -- The 13th Annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Sanford Event Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

Proceeds raised will be used by the Beltrami County Suicide Prevention Program of Evergreen Youth & Family Services, based in Bemidji, to educate area communities on suicide prevention, a release said.

The event will include a 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run and a 5K/10K Skate. There will be an opening program with a guest speaker and close with the awarding of medals and door prizes. Several local community organizations will participate in a resource fair providing free resources for participants. Visit the Hope Room, a special space set aside for suicide survivors, family and friends to find support, resources and honor loved ones.