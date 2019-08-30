BEMIDJI -- The 13th Annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Sanford Event Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
Proceeds raised will be used by the Beltrami County Suicide Prevention Program of Evergreen Youth & Family Services, based in Bemidji, to educate area communities on suicide prevention, a release said.
The event will include a 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run and a 5K/10K Skate. There will be an opening program with a guest speaker and close with the awarding of medals and door prizes. Several local community organizations will participate in a resource fair providing free resources for participants. Visit the Hope Room, a special space set aside for suicide survivors, family and friends to find support, resources and honor loved ones.
Cost is $25 dollars for pre-registration (T-shirt included) and $30 dollars the day of the event. Individuals or teams of runners, walkers and skaters may register or sign up to collection pledges online at www.bemidjirunwalkskate.org or find the event on Facebook. For details, contact Kelly Brevig at (218) 441-4565.