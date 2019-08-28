BEMIDJI -- The Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association will hold its 9th annual UKC licensed all breed dog show Sept. 6-8 in the commercial building at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

The rally and obedience competition will start at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. The dog show will take center stage at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, with two shows each day. About 100 dogs will compete each day for Best in Show.

Food and beverages will be provided by a local vendor, with Twin Cities-based artist Tony LaMotte of YNot Art, making an appearance to do artwork for any interested spectator and exhibitor.

This event is free to all spectators, and offers an opportunity to talk to breed experts about a wide variety of topics, ranging from training, grooming and the right breed for a specific lifestyle, a release said.

Spectators are asked to please leave their own pets at home as club rules state that not entered dogs may not be at the show.