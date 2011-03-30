Sanford Health of Bemidji recently announced the four individuals named 2019 Sanford Health Employees of the Year for the northern Minnesota region.

On an annual basis, Sanford Health staff have an opportunity to recognize their peers and management by nominating them for Employee of the Year Awards. First awarded in 2013, these awards were established to recognize employees who exemplify the Sanford values as well as consistently demonstrate exceptional performance in a manner that promotes a positive environment involving employees, physicians, patients and visitors, a release said.

Employee of the Year winners are:

Sanford Clinical Employee of the Year, Marta Sjostrum, Registered Nurse in the surgery post-anesthesia care unit.

Sanford Management Employee of the Year, Jay Fraley, director of eye services.

Sanford Support Services Employee of the Year, Debra Crotteau, pediatrics.

Sanford Senior Services Employee of the Year, Elaine Wosmek, Certified Nursing Assistant at Neilson Place.



A celebration was held to honor and recognize award recipients in Bemidji earlier this month.