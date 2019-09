Northland Vapor of Bemidji will be celebrating their first full year of business on Sunday, Sept. 15, at their store located at 1500 Bemidji Ave. N. They will have a giveaway and goodie bags to hand out to the public.

Northland offers a variety of CBD including, tinctures, gummies, topicals and hemp flower. They also carry a wide variety of e-cigarettes and vape juice.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/northlandbemidji or call (218)-444-2992