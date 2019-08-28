BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party will host a “labor celebration” including a potluck and free-will meal at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the pavilion in Paul Bunyan Park.

A short program and information by organizations including the Beltrami County DFL, the statewide American Indian Caucus of the DFL, Our Revolution Bemidji and members and representatives of regional labor unions, will be presented.

This is the DFL's first large, public event leading up to the Feb. 25 precinct caucuses and the state-run presidential primary on March 3, where DFL voters will elect delegates and determine the proportion of delegates the various presidential candidates will be awarded from the 7th and 8th Congressional Districts in our area and statewide, a release said.