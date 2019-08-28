BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Tim Lutz suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an ATV accident Sunday and was taken to a health care facility in Fargo, officials reported.

Lutz was expected to speak at the Bemidji Education Association’s awards ceremony Tuesday, but the district’s Human Resources Director Jordan Hickman announced Lutz wasn’t able to attend the event because of the accident.

“We do expect him to return to Bemidji as soon as he is able,” Hickman told the auditorium of educators and administrators.

Lutz could not be directly reached by cell phone Wednesday.

While Hickman could not indicate when Lutz will return, he said on Tuesday that members of the superintendents’ administrative cabinet were taking over Lutz’s responsibilities until he is able to return.