BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Sons of Norway will gather for a movie followed by a potluck starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Skogfjorden, the Norwegian camp at Concordia Language Villages, 8659 Thorsonveien Rd. NE. The movie will be shown on the main level of Skogfjorden. Bring a dish to share, come enjoy a warm summer evening and the company of lodge members and friends, a release said.