BEMIDJI -- The 28th Annual United Way Chili Cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

This year’s theme will be "Wild West." The chili cook-off will kick off the United Way of Bemidji Area’s fall fundraising campaign for the community and will feature a variety of more than 30 chili recipes to try.

There is no registration fee to be a cook, however, cooks must be sponsored by a business, church, nonprofit or restaurant; provide a minimum of two gallons of chili prepared in accordance with Department of Health regulations; and dress/decorate their team’s six-foot table space/booth. Registration is requested by Sept. 6.

Cook registration information can be found online at www.unitedwaybemidji.org .

Awards will be given in each of the five divisions: celebrity, corporation, business, non-profit and restaurant; and in the following categories: best name, best presentation, most creative and overall winner. Attendees will vote on the Taster’s Choice award.

Tickets for all-you-can-eat chili, dessert and a beverage are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Lueken’s North and South, and from the United Way office by calling (218) 444-8929.