1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1: Children’s Storytime: “The Story of Manoomin,” come learn more about wild rice by listening to a reading of “The Story of Manoomin,” produced by Fond du Lac Head Start. Participants will get to view wild rice plants growing in the park and they will get a chance to roleplay gathering wild rice in a canoe. Participants should meet next to the marina (look for the blue program flag). If the weather is not cooperative, they will meet in the Visitor Center.