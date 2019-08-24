BEMIDJI-- Here is a look at the events taking place over Labor Day weekend at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE, which include the last Sunday concert of the season and the annual pancake breakfast:
7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30: Movie under the Pines, the Dr. Seuss classic “The Lorax” will be showing on the screen under the pines at the amphitheater. “The Lorax” tells the tale of "a grumpy but charming creature who speaks for the trees" and his encounter with a greedy developer who destroys his natural environment. A cautionary tale about environmental destruction, “The Lorax” movie is rated PG. If the weather is not cooperative, attendees will meet in the Visitor Center.
8:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 31: Kids Fishing Pontoon Trip, join the park naturalists as they venture out on the pontoon in search of fish. The fishing group is limited to nine anglers ages 8-15. Check in at the park office at least 15 minutes prior to departure; program starts at the fish cleaning shelter. Non-resident youth need to have a youth fishing license. Those interested can sign up at the park office or call (218) 308-2300.
8 to 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 1: All-Camp Pancake Breakfast, come enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee at the dining hall. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park, and a free-will donation will help fund a variety of park services and programs. Information about joining the group will also be available. Help reduce waste by bringing your own plates, utensils and cups.
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Sept. 1: Bog (mashkiig) Discovery: Scavenger Hunt, explore the bog along the Bog Boardwalk and go on a scavenger hunt. If you find all of the items on the list, you can win a prize. Bring sturdy shoes for walking and water to stay hydrated.
1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1: Children’s Storytime: “The Story of Manoomin,” come learn more about wild rice by listening to a reading of “The Story of Manoomin,” produced by Fond du Lac Head Start. Participants will get to view wild rice plants growing in the park and they will get a chance to roleplay gathering wild rice in a canoe. Participants should meet next to the marina (look for the blue program flag). If the weather is not cooperative, they will meet in the Visitor Center.
2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1: Music under the Pines: Lou Samsa will perform on the Lake Bemidji State Park Amphitheater stage for the last concert of the 2019 season. The solo guitarist brings 50 years of experience as a professional musician, and in addition to performing, he instructs at Books-N-More, Bemidji Community Education and BSU. Samsa puts a jazzy spin on an eclectic mix of jazz, blues, rock, funk and country. The event is sponsored by the Northcountry Snowmobile Club of Bemidji and the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park.