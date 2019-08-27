10 years ago

August 28, 2009 -- Chris Braun and Steve Torgerson of Concrete Construction carefully dismantled the old rock pillars at the entrance to Greenwood Cemetery. Saving the rock, they reconstructed the historic stone pillars originally built in the 1930s by Mark Louis Morse, a Bemidji mason who also created the Fireplace of States in the Tourist Information Center.

25 years ago

August 28, 1994 -- Local historian and Bemidji City Councilor Rosemary Given Amble teamed up with Joyce Bredeson Shelton of Austin, Texas, to tell the story of Shaynowishkung, Chief Bemidji, on a new plaque for the statue in Library Park. Art Lee, a BSU History professor, John Loftus, local historian and former commissioner, and Given Amble worked on the inscription.

50 years ago

August 28, 1969 -- The Bemidji Jaycees were the first to respond to an appeal from the Jaycees in Mississippi with $200 to aid the clean-up efforts of the Mississippi Jaycees following Hurricane Camille. First Vice President John Baer quoted the Jaycee Creed, "That earth's great treasure lies in human personality and that service to humanity is the best work of life.”

100 years ago

August 28, 1919 -- Out of the ashes of the recent destructive blaze that swept the Rex Theater out of existence, is rising a modern motion picture house, specially designed for its purpose, and it is expected to be in operation ere long. The concrete foundation is all set and material is arriving upon the site, the contractors intending to push the work to rapid completion.