SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin will be closed for Labor Day weekend and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

There will be an open house at the History Center on National Grandparents Day from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday Sept. 8. The newest exhibit, the Trail Gas Station, will be open. The historic buildings will also be open with several new exhibits in each building. There will be an Informal Car Show from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own car to show off, a release said. The winner of people’s choice vote will receive a small gift. Rice crispy bars and root beer floats will be served from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Admission to the museum is free, but donations are encouraged.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, for a last full weekend before changing to fall hours. Starting Sept. 10, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and by appointment.

For more information, call (218) 785-2000.