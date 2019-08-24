BEMIDJI -- Jerry and Jeanne Schumm will hold an author reading of their book “Pass the Paddle: Mississippi Dreamin’ Come Hell or High Water,” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

The book is Jerry Schumm’s memoir of his journey down the Mississippi River and how his lifelong dream to canoe the length of the river became a reality. He never paddled alone, as friends and family members signed up to journey sections of the river like a giant relay. A ceremonial paddle was passed from one canoeist to the next, a release said.

For fellow adventurers, the book provides a day-by-day documentation of the Mississippi River voyage from the headwaters at Lake Itasca to New Orleans. It also is the story of family, friendship, spirituality, and the goodness of folks met along the way, the release said.