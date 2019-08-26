CLEARBROOK -- The Clearwater Lake Area Association will hold a Labor Day weekend meeting and potluck meal on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Moore’s Garage, seven houses east of the public access.

The board meeting will start at 3 p.m., followed by a potluck meal at 5 p.m. A general meeting will follow the meal. Bring a favorite dish to share, along with plates, utensils and lawn chair(s).

Coffee and lemonade will be provided. Members and non-members are welcome.