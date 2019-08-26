BEMIDJI -- Volunteers from Voyageurs Expeditionary School and Habitat for Humanity braved the rainy weather on Monday morning to help out with two different housing projects in downtown Bemidji.

Leading up to the work day, Scott Anderson, director at Voyageurs Expeditionary School, said they chose to partner with Habitat for Humanity as this project directly ties in with a portion of the school's mission statement -- community service and service learning projects.

"We are going to go over and provide a little people power at each location and do a little giving back to the community that supports us," Anderson said.

Staff and teachers at Voyageurs Expeditionary School split up into groups of around 10, and worked at two locations off of Park Avenue early Monday morning.

Joe Gould, a Voyageurs social studies teacher, said that he is always on the lookout for good volunteer opportunities in the community.

"Building homes for people is one of the most helpful things you can do for someone's life," Gould said. "And our school is all about service to others so I'm just happy to be here helping out."

At one location the volunteers worked out in the yard to prepare it for seeding grass later on in the week. Some raked, while others pulled roots so it could be lightly tilled with the metal rake being pulled behind an ATV.

"We require our kids at the school to have a certain amount of service time, and we thought last year that we should really be modeling this for them," Tom Lichty, an English teacher at Voyageurs, said as he scooped up a shovel full of dirt. "This is our first week back and we thought the best way to do team building exercises with a lot of new people is to get out in the community and help out."

The volunteers were able to get about an hour of work in before it began to rain, putting things to a sudden halt for the day.

Markus Wood, owner of the home, explained that he works seasonally, which enabled him to put a lot of work in on the house himself this summer. His girlfriend and their five-year-old son will also be living in the house.

"We heard about the housing program in an ad on the radio, so we applied," Wood explained. "We qualified and so got to work putting our sweat equity hours in. Next thing you know here we are almost done building a house."

After trim is put up inside and a little more yard work is completed, the family will be all set to move into their new home.