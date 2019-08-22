BEMIDJI -- Not every dancer at the Sanford Health Healing Powwow was wearing traditional Native regalia. In fact, once the drum circles began to play their steady beats, the first dancers to set foot on the grounds were wearing military uniforms -- some in camo, others in white, ironed formal wear. They were the veterans in the honor guard.

More than 100 dancers showed up at Thursday’s event, which is held annually to honor the physicians and health care workers in the area. Among those who came to take part in the event were members from four area honor guards, presenting the various colors to begin the day’s events.

For them, it’s a way to connect with their culture, give back to their community, and take pride in the years they gave to the service. Some of the songs the drum circles perform speak directly to those veterans who have served and who now take part in the honor guard.

“There’s a lot of different songs for healing. There’s a lot of veteran songs for the different wars,” said Jim Loud, who’s with the Three Star Warrior Society in Red Lake. He has been with the honor guard since 1984 and spent time in Vietnam before that.

Native Americans and Alaskan Natives serve in the military at “a higher rate than any other group,” according to the National Congress of American Indians. The same report said that there was estimated to be more than 150,000 Native veterans, as of 2010.

Many at Thursday’s powwow incorporated aspects of both their Native and military backgrounds. One wore a feathered headdress along with his camo shirt and pants. Others wore bells around their ankles, or other Native features.

“It’s a celebration of life -- dancing on the earth. The drumbeat is the heartbeat of the earth. That’s what that is,” said Bill Brown, an honor guard member from White Earth Nation. “The drumbeat is the heartbeat of Mother Earth. (They’re) dancing to that.”

Dana Harrington marched on Thursday with the White Earth Veterans Association, but he hails from a tribal nation known as the Abenaki. He served nearly 20 years in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Vietnam.

Like the other honor guard members, he helps present the colors at powwows, but he also attends other ceremonies with the honor guard, such as funerals. As he was walking along the grounds of the powwow, a woman came up to thank him for his service.

“It’s giving back -- the funerals, the military honors -- it’s giving back,” Harrington said of his role in the honor guard. “Native people -- their veterans are so important."