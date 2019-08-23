Bemidji Baptist to hold Carnival Night Aug. 28

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Baptist Church will host an old-fashioned carnival night starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the church, 2130 Paul Bunyan Drive SE. There will be activities for all ages, food, and games, including jumpasaurus, ring toss, shooting gallery, a cupcake walk, face painting, popcorn, cotton candy and more, a release said.

For more information, call (218) 751-9311 or visit www.BemidjiBaptist.com .

St. John's Catholic Church to host dinner

NEBISH -- St. John's Catholic Church will host a roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the church in Nebish.

The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger.

There will also be a craft and bake sale, along with a general raffle to win dinner for the winner and a guest. Raffle tickets cost $20.

Mass times for the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8 will be:

St. John's in Nebish: 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7

St. Ann's in Blackduck: 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8

St. Patrick's in Kelliher: 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8

St. Philip’s Church plans block party

BEMIDJI -- St. Philip’s Church will host an end of summer block party from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. St. Philip’s is located at 702 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The Kids’ Carnival, bake sale and silent auction will conclude at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to everyone.

This event will replace the parish’s annual Fall Festival. Many things will be familiar and fun -- Kids’ Carnival, inflatables, 50/50 Raffle, Culver’s custard, Papa Murphy’s pizza, Knights of Columbus footlong hotdogs, silent auction, bake sale and some new things. There will be live entertainment from local band Empty Cooler, as well as a beer tent, cornhole tournament, small children’s area and lawn games. In addition, The Clothing Depot will be open special hours, a release said.

Admission is free, activity, food and beer tickets will be sold at the event. Bake sale items can be purchased and silent auction bids will be accepted until 7:30 p.m. Follow @stphilipsBJI on Facebook or visit https://stphilipsbemidji.org to learn more. Or call Maryhelen Chadwick at (218) 444-4262 for more information. Proceeds will support education, community outreach, service, and religious formation programs at St. Philip’s.

Trinity Lutheran to hold ‘Sunday Fun-Day’ event

BEMIDJI -- The Trinity Lutheran Church of Cass Lake will hold a community event entitled "Sunday, Fun-Day" from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the church, 6810 U.S. Highway 2, Cass Lake. This is an event for families and includes children’s games and activities, face painting and lunch, a release said. The local fire department and their families will be honored and there will be a fire truck on site for viewing. Everyone is welcome.