10 years ago

August 23, 2009 -- The Association of Minnesota Counties is forming an American Indian affairs task force where counties could discuss Indian affairs, issues or concerns and help formulate policy for the five standing association committees.

25 years ago

August 23, 1994 -- The four finalists for the presidency of Northwest Technical College in Bemidji had an informal lunch with the school community and Bemidji community followed by individual tours of the facility. The finalists are Frank Annette of Bemidji, Dean Hermanson of Devils Lake, N.D., Vern Treat of Thief River Falls and Ron Kraft of Bemidji.

50 years ago

August 23, 1969 -- Faith Rynders, Bemidji State College music major, directed summer laboratory school music students. In the class were Jane Anne Hanson, Lois Nyquist, Deborah Ellenson, Barbara Lindgren, Donald Kerr, Terry Kemper, Sarah Damon, Kay Pederson, Paula Erickson, Carla Ericksos, Nancy Luoma, Barbara Olson, Deborah Hanson and Mary Sellon.

100 years ago

August 23, 1919 -- E. J. Letford of Cass Lake, formerly proprietor of the Letford Auto Co. of Bemidji, purchased from Sam Simson the garage building and grounds now occupied by Goughnor & Savage of the Motor Inn. Mr. Letford bought this property as an investment and does not intend to disturb the present occupants, who have built up a very successful business.