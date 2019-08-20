BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State recently took another step forward in its effort to reduce its overall energy footprint.

The university switched out a handful of fluorescent lighting for LED bulbs in several of its buildings, including Deputy, Walnut and Sattgast halls, the A.C. Clark Library and the Gillette Wellness Center, in addition to a number of other locations throughout campus. The upgrade is part of a larger push to increase the university’s efficiency.

“Understanding where we can improve our energy efficiency has led to various projects, mostly involving control upgrades for lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems,” Jordan Lutz, sustainability project manager at the university, said in a recent release on the upgrade.

Bemidji State is part of a statewide initiative, known as the Minnesota Conservation Improvement Program. The university worked with Otter Tail and Franklin Energy to find the areas where savings could be implemented.

Among the larger upgrade to the lighting system throughout campus, there were roughly 199 fixtures replaced in the Gillette Wellness Center. The LED bulbs use approximately half the energy as the fluorescent system, according to an Otter Tail Power representative. A release from the university said that will likely result in a savings of more than 300,000 Kilowatts annually.

“Upgrading old metal halide fixtures to LED lights in the Gillett Wellness Center is particularly impactful, as it substantially reduces our annual electrical consumption yet requires little to no behavior change,” Lutz said. “Not only does the switch save electricity and money, the new lights make the facility look great.”

According to BSU Facilities Manager Travis Barnes, the cost to update the lighting in the Wellness Center came to $182,000. However, Barnes said they don’t know yet what the overall savings will be yet.

“I’m really interested to see next year at this point where we’re at (for cost savings),” Barnes said.



