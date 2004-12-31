TURTLE RIVER -- The tiny town of Turtle River is gearing up for an excitement-packed Saturday as its 15th Annual Turtle River Day festivities draw near.

A yearly celebration of the community, Turtle River Day features an array of family friendly activities and good eats, which attract hundreds of visitors to a town boasting around 75 residents.

“It’s the perfect family fun day,” Cindy Burger, an organizer of Turtle River Day, said. “The whole day is just so much fun.”

Saturday’s events are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and include a pancake breakfast, a crossword puzzle contest with a $100 prize, a craft fair and flea market, a parade and classic car show, among other activities.

Burger said there is a “huge, wonderful selection” of food and craft vendors this year.

Food offerings include kettle corn, shaved ice, hamburgers and brats, Jake’s Pizza, burritos and tacos from Pirate Burritos food truck and Filipino specialties from Golden Sun Bemidji.

Craft fair vendors will be selling an assortment of unique goods including clothes, wood carvings, locally made soaps, jewelry and a variety of honeys and jellies.

Throughout the day, there will be face painting and children’s games.

As they prepare for Saturday, Burger said she and the community are excited to commemorate Turtle River Day’s 15th year because “it’s just a chance for a tiny town to spread its wings and celebrate for a day.”

Here’s a sneak peak of the 15th Annual Turtle River Day schedule:

7:30 a.m.: The day begins with registration for the 8th annual 5k Run/Walk/Turtle Crawl. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. near the Turtle River Chophouse.

8 to 11 a.m.: A pancake breakfast is hosted by New Salem Lutheran Church (7491 Island View Drive NE).

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kiddie Carnival and bounce house, New Salem Lutheran Church.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Craft fair, flea market and food vendors.

10:30 a.m.: Kid’s tractor pedal pull. Event registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and includes different age groups.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Crossword puzzle contest with $100 prize.

1 p.m.: Parade with car show participants. Line up begins at noon.

Turtle River is about 17 miles northeast of Bemidji on County Highway 21 (Old Highway 71).

