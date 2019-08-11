10 years ago

August 21, 2009 -- Sensing the pressure of a sluggish economy, Bemidji Regional Airport Authority members lowered its first property tax levy by 22 percent. The new taxing authority had set $450,000 as its initial tax take in May, but pushed by Beltrami County commissioners, the Airport Authority voted to instead levy $367,000 in 2010.

25 years ago

August 21, 1994 -- To the average visitor, wild grasses and weeds carpet the green floor of the Chippewa National Forest, but to botanist Carole Estes, with the Leech Lake Reservation Department of Natural Resources, they're a treasure rather than a nuisance. She recently discovered a large undisturbed community of "goblin fern" near the proposed Mi-Ge-Zi Trail.

50 years ago

August 21, 1969 -- Internationally known and famed Concordia Choir director, Paul Christiansen, is educating more than 100 choir directors, voice teachers and high school music instructors from 22 states and Canada in Choral School at Bemidji State College. Like his father, Christiansen is carrying on a family tradition that dates back more than four decades.

100 years ago

August 21, 1919 -- Some homes with rooms for rent for normal students were not as orderly as they might have been. When a call was made for inspection by a prospective normal student, President Deputy of the normal says: "All having rooms which can be rented by a student should look its prettiest, as it will be the first time several students have lived away from home."