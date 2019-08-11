ST. PAUL — Midwest Dairy on Wednesday, Aug. 21, crowned Amy Kyllo, of Byron, the 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, fulfilling a longtime dream for the 19-year-old from Olmsted County.

Kyllo grew up on her family's dairy farm with her parents, Paul and Susan Kyllo, and for as long as she could remember hoped to become Princess Kay and represent the state's dairy industry. She recalled reading the newspaper each August and looking for the next Princess Kay. This time, her photo will appear in the headlines.

Former Princess Kay, Rebekka Paskewitz, of Browerville, representing Todd County, handed off the title Wednesday evening after thanking the state's dairy community. Kyllo became emotional onstage even before she was crowned. She was also named Ms. Congeniality.

"I really couldn't believe that this is this moment and I'm getting to live the dream I've always had," Kyllo said after she was swept backstage for photos in her sash and tiara. "I'm just so privileged to get to represent Minnesota dairy farmers as Princess Kay in the next year."

Kyllo attends Association Free Lutheran Bible School, and on the farm, she enjoys feeding calves and milking cows. At school, Amy is involved in choir, a vocal trio and symphonic wind ensemble. She is also an avid Twins fan and from the stage speculated that the Minnesota team could take down Cleveland.

In addition to having her likeness sculpted in butter over the 12 days of the Minnesota State Fair, Kyllo will make appearances around the state to help explain what it's like to be part of a dairy farming family and the work that goes into producing dairy products.

The 10 nominees were selected from dozens of candidates who vied for the position in May. They had to submit applications, field a personal interview, prepare and deliver a speech and participate in a mock media interview.

Backstage, Kyllo said she's most excited to be an advocate for dairy farmers around the state.

"The values and the reason we work in dairy farming make all the differences. It's more than a job to us," she said. "We're trying to bless the community around us."