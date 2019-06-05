That post was previously held by former Fox News host and former Miss America Gretchen Carlson, who said Wednesday, June 5, in a statement that she was stepping down as chairwoman.

Krebs, 46, has been on the Miss America board since October, which followed her unsuccessful campaign for the Republican nomination for South Dakota’s lone congressional seat.

A native of De Smet, Krebs was Secretary of State from 2015 to 2019 and served in the South Dakota Legislature from 2005 to 2015. She was Miss South Dakota in 1997 and competed in the 1998 Miss America competition.

“As a female legislator, statewide elected official and entrepreneur, I understand how important it is to empower the coming generations of women to seek out how they can have a positive impact on our society by stepping up to the plate,” Krebs said in a Miss America Organization statement. “I am excited to support (the organization) in the chair role by helping to craft initiatives which will serve to inspire and motivate young women across the country to lead by example.”