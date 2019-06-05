Former Bemidji woman killed in Duluth stabbing

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Bemidji. Visitation will be an hour before the service.

Her husband, Ryan Richard Jazdzweski, 40, is facing the charge of second-degree murder as a result of her death.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant claimed he was having a fight with his wife and "lost it." When police officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a 7-year-old daughter of the couple. The child allegedly had blood on her shirt, shorts, as well as "all over her arms and legs."

Nicole Jazdzewski recently had told her husband that she wanted a divorce. Ryan Jazdzewski later told investigators he had spent time drinking beer and playing with his children, among other things and that he was trying to avoid his wife.

At some point during the evening, a fight broke out. Nicole Jazdzewski took her phone and went into the kitchen, where she grabbed a knife for self defense. Ryan Jazdzewski then grabbed the knife away from her and "just started stabbing her," according to the complaint. The defendant later told investigators he stabbed his wife roughly 10 to 12 times. The couple's oldest daughter was allegedly in the room when the assault took place.

Ryan Jazdzewski was arraigned Wednesday, and his bail was set at $750,000. St. Louis County prosecutor Kristen Swanson referenced a concern for public safety. Jazdzweski doesn't have a record of violent history, but the prosecutor alleged a history of physical abuse within the home.

Jazdzweski's attorney, however, reiterated his lack of violent criminal history and the defendant's close ties to the area.

His next court appearance is set for Monday, July 1.