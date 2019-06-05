From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1-844-7NATIVE ((844) 762-8384) has advocates on-call who can provide immediate, peer-to-peer support and referrals to other advocates, the release said.

The Eagan, Minn.-based hotline was created and run by and for American Indians and Alaska Natives across the United States. It's a combined effort between the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and the Family Violence Prevention and Services Program. Info: www.strongheartshelpline.org.