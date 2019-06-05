Before his move to Bemidji, Rob Harmon remembers contributing a generous corporate sponsorship to The Make-A-Wish Foundation in Phoenix, through a company he worked for at the time.

Harmon's days of working in the corporate world have since come and gone but his want to serve his community and put smiles on the faces of children struggling with life-threatening illnesses is yet to dissipate.

"In December of last year, I thought to myself 'I need to be doing more,'" Harmon said.

Minnesota Make-A-Wish has granted over 5,000 wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions to put a smile on their faces at some of the most difficult times of their lives. Harmon saw the need for a fundraising chapter of the foundation in the Bemidji area to bridge the gap between the other two Minnesota offices in St. Paul and Duluth.

To get the ball rolling Harmon called contacts back in the Phoenix office of Make-A-Wish. A secretary remembered him and assisted him in finding ways he could help.

"She said 'I remember you in the corporate office, you had blonde hair right?'" he said. "Then she said anything you want Rob."

Using his own professional network, Harmon put together a local committee he thought would be most influential in helping him develop the new Bemidji group.

"I have quite the committee—everyone from retired FBI agents, to doctors, lawyers," Harmon said. "But, I don't need this for a pat on the back. It's all for the kids."

The committee is ready to take on the first of many events planned locally. The group will be hosting a "Family, Friends and Food" lunch buffet Sunday at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Jeremy Farrand-Bogucki, chef at Bemidji Town and Country Club, is excited to be cooking for the event and helping the group develop and thrive alongside Harmon, committee members and volunteers.

"I'm going to volunteer my time as much as I can in whatever capacity he requires or asks of me," Farrand-Bogucki said.

To meet, greet and excite the public is the main goal of Sunday's event. Free-will donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will be given back to a Make-A-Wish of Minnesota and serve the wish granting needs of Minnesota children by priority of severity.

Farrand- Bogucki said that space is limited for Sunday's event but that all are welcome. He encouraged those who wish to attend to call and make a reservation at the club, (218) 751-4535.

If you wish to donate or contribute to Make-A-Wish Minnesota through the Bemidji Regional Raising Group, write to Box 75 Bemidji, MN, 56619.