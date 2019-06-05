Cost for the screenings is $35 and will include tests for: Cholesterol (blood lipids), Triglyceride (blood fats), High density lipoproteins (HDL), Low density lipoproteins (LDL), Glucose (blood sugar), Creatinine, Hemoglobin, white blood cell count and Liver (ALT).

"I feel it provides the community with a great service," Rotarian Marilyn Miller said in a release. "It allows them to track their own health and be proactive."

Participants are asked to fast with the exception of water, between nine and 12 hours before the test. For any questions about taking prescription medications, participants are encouraged to contact their primary care physicians.

The proceeds from the event will benefit the Bemidji Rotary Club and the North Country Park Playground.

For more information on the event, call (218) 333-5552 or visit www.sanfordhealth.org.