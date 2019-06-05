Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sanford, Rotary Club team up for annual blood screening event

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:37 p.m.
    Melanie Mord has her blood drawn by Sanford Health phlebotomist Alison Petkovesek during the Bemidji Rotary annual blood screening event at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on Wednesday. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)

    BEMIDJI—The Sanford Bemidji and Rotary Club kicked off their fifth annual blood screening event on Wednesday morning at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. The screenings will continue from 7 to 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

    Cost for the screenings is $35 and will include tests for: Cholesterol (blood lipids), Triglyceride (blood fats), High density lipoproteins (HDL), Low density lipoproteins (LDL), Glucose (blood sugar), Creatinine, Hemoglobin, white blood cell count and Liver (ALT).

    "I feel it provides the community with a great service," Rotarian Marilyn Miller said in a release. "It allows them to track their own health and be proactive."

    Participants are asked to fast with the exception of water, between nine and 12 hours before the test. For any questions about taking prescription medications, participants are encouraged to contact their primary care physicians.

    The proceeds from the event will benefit the Bemidji Rotary Club and the North Country Park Playground.

    For more information on the event, call (218) 333-5552 or visit www.sanfordhealth.org.

    Explore related topics:NewsCommunityLocalSanford HealthSanford Bemidji Medical Centerbemidji rotary clubBlood ScreeningNorth Country Park
    randomness