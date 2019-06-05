Crime report for June 4

2:40 p.m. A 22-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order as well as for a couple of warrants.

Warrants

5:27 p.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

2:43 a.m. A juvenile was arrested for assault in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Violations

10:57 a.m. A 38-year-old woman was arrested in the 400 block of Irving Access Loop SW for a probation violation.

1 a.m. A 49-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Beltrami Ave. NW for a probation violation.

Warrants

4:16 p.m. a 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Third St. NW.

1:08 a.m. A 33-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of 17th St. NW.