Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for June 4

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:01 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Violations

    2:40 p.m. A 22-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order as well as for a couple of warrants.

    Warrants

    5:27 p.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Assault

    2:43 a.m. A juvenile was arrested for assault in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

    Violations

    10:57 a.m. A 38-year-old woman was arrested in the 400 block of Irving Access Loop SW for a probation violation.

    1 a.m. A 49-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Beltrami Ave. NW for a probation violation.

    Warrants

    4:16 p.m. a 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Third St. NW.

    1:08 a.m. A 33-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of 17th St. NW.

    Explore related topics:NewsBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's officecrime and courts
    randomness