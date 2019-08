GUTHRIE -- The Guthrie Community Center will hold their annual corn on the cob and hot dog feed fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Community Center, 44255 Front St.

Locally-grown corn on the cob, hot dogs, coffee, lemonade and bars will be served.

All proceeds go towards the maintenance and improvement of the facility. Donations are tax deductible.

For questions, call Clayton at (218) 224-2379.