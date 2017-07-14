BLACKDUCK -- Chippewa National Forest summer naturalists will be leading a tour of historic Camp Rabideau at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. Visitors will meet in the parking area near the picnic shelter at the Civilian Conservation Corps site near Blackduck.

Built in 1935, Camp Rabideau is one of only three standing Civilian Conservation Corps camps in the nation and is a designated National Historic Landmark.

The tour will take approximately one hour and visitors will explore the old camp buildings including the barracks, education building, infirmary and mess hall. The Civilian Conservation Corps was created by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1932 to put young men back to work during the Great Depression.

The “boys” of the CCC helped to reforest the area, fight fires and build roads. The crews also built the Forest Supervisor’s Office and Norway Beach Visitor Center near Cass Lake.

Camp Rabideau is located six miles south of Blackduck on CCC Camp Road NE, off the Lady Slipper Scenic Byway, County Road 39.

For more information, call the Forest Supervisor’s Office at (218) 335-8600.